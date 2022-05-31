Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the franchise's debut season as they smashed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in front of 105,000 spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (May 29). RR's performance was poor in the final and former India cricketer Virender Sehwag did not shy away to criticize senior bowler R Ashwin.

Rajasthan Royals were restricted to a total of 130/9 after 20 overs as the GT bowling attack thrashed RR's batting lineup. GT skipper Hardik Pandya led the bowling attack taking three crucial wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer in the IPL 2022 final.

Chasing a total of 131 to win the IPL 2022, GT lost their opener, Wridhhiman Saha, early and right after that their number 3 batter Matthew Wade. However, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya kept their cool to put GT back on track. The right hander batters formed a crucial partnership of 63 runs infront of a desperate RR bowling attack.

Pandya smashed Ashwin for a maximum and a boundary in the 12th over, during a crucial moment in the match. Ashwin was bought by RR for a whopping price tag Rs 5 crore and due to the dicey situation in the match, he bowled a couple of carrom balls instead of sticking with his main strength (off-spin). Ashwin gave away 32 runs in 3 overs without any wicket.

Best bowling figure in an IPL final: 4/16 by Anil Kumble vs Dec (2009)

4/42 by Dwayne Bravo vs MI (2013)

4/54 by Karanveer Singh vs KKR (2014)

3/16 by Ravi Ashwin vs RCB (2011)

3/17 by Hardik Pandya vs RR (2022)*#GTvsRR #IPL2022 #HardikPandya — MD MUSLIM KHAN (@MdMuslimKhan2) May 29, 2022

What did Sehwag say about Ashwin's performance in the IPL 2022 final?

"Ashwin should have stuck with his off-spin deliveries because it was troubling the batters. Instead, he bowled his carrom balls," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"There was even a rough patch formed by the end, that could have troubled Gill. He could have tried to dismiss Pandya as well like that. But, his mindset is different, tries for wickets with his variations," he further added.