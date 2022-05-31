हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hardik Pandya captained Gujarat Titans like MS Dhoni, says Sanjay Manjrekar

In the IPL 2022 final, Hardik Pandya claimed the best figures of his IPL career so far, taking 3/17 in four overs to help restrict Rajasthan Royals to 130/9 in 20 overs. 

Hardik Pandya captained Gujarat Titans like MS Dhoni, says Sanjay Manjrekar
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Gujarat Titans triumph in the 2022 edition in their debut season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has catapulted their skipper and India allrounder Hardik Pandya into the top echelons of Indian cricket with many predicting him as a future captain of the national team. Taking into account the way Pandya led Gujarat Titans throughout IPL 2022, former India star Sanjay Manjrekar sees shades of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his leadership.

In the IPL 2022 final, Pandya claimed the best figures of his IPL career so far, taking 3/17 in four overs to help restrict Rajasthan Royals to 130/9 in 20 overs. He did well with the bat too, scoring 34 off 30 balls as the Titans successfully chased the

“Hardik Pandya bowled well. In batting too, he batted in all gears while playing at the crucial No.4 spot. He captained the team like MS Dhoni. R Sai Kishore bowled the 16th and 18th overs in the final,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

“His captaincy was similar to MS Dhoni’s, as he made the decisions according to match situations. He seems to be enjoying the captaincy and looks very relaxed,” he further added.

Manjrekar and many others noticed the similarities with Dhoni in field placings and bowling changes made by Pandya, who has now figured in five IPL-winning campaigns. While MSD led Chennai Super Kings to four titles, Pandya was part of the Mumbai Indians’ team that won the titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Gujarat Titans’ triumph in 2022 takes his IPL titles count to five.

Rohit Sharma leads the list of players with the most IPL titles with six, with Kieron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu with five titles each alongside Pandya. Pollard won all his titles with Mumbai Indians while Rayudu won three with MI and two with CSK.

(with IANS inputs)

