IPL 2022's table-toppers Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 of the season at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday. Gujarat made it to the playoffs in their debut season while Rajasthan qualified for the playoffs first time since 2018. However, the rain gods are not kind to cricket fans for the last two days as Kolkata is experiencing rain and thunderstorm. On Tuesday as well there are predictions of rain throughout the day and in the evening.

Weather in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/pVVw7VOhkN — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) May 23, 2022

As per AccuWeather, a couple of sessions of thunderstorms are expected, once during the day and then in the evening. The chances of rain is around 65% which is not good news for cricket fans while the temperature will hover around the mid-30s.

6km from Eden garden.

But Kolkata weather is unpredictable like England.

Most of the time, rain came in between 4-7pm. pic.twitter.com/iQu9hJ6ep9 — Grim Reaper (@IamRo94) May 24, 2022

The Eden Gardens has an amazing drainage system and the CAB has already covered the entire ground. However, all these things might not work if a thunderstorm strikes. The evening session of rain is where things appear alarming. Two hours of rain are expected. There is a 58 per cent chance of cloud cover with a 39 per cent chance of thunderstorms.

What happens if the game gets washed out?

According to the IPL guidelines

"The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs. For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on an original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match. If the Super Over is not possible the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant play-off match or final."