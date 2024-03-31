GT Vs SRH IPL 2024 Free LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match No 12, In India Online And On TV Channel?

This is going to be a high-octane contest between bat and ball as Gujarat Titans (GT) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad for Match 12 of IPL 2024. Both the teams have won one game each and have another chance to get the second win of the season under their belt. GT and SRH have met each other thrice before with Titans winning 2 and Sunrisers being victors on one occasion. GT mentor Gary Kirtsen is mighty impressed with the leadership qualities of Shubman Gill, who is leading a team for the first time in IPL. Shubman will be up against Pat Cummins, who has had great success as Australia captain in the last one year.

Also Read | GT vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

This match will see a contest between Sunrisers' batting vs Titans's bowling. Rashid Khan, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav will bowl to the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Aiden Markram. Expect fireworks in this game.

Ahead of Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2024, check live streaming and TV detail of the match:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabadand be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held on March 31, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the free live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinema app and website.

GT vs SRH: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Matthew Wade

GT vs SRH: Probable Playing 11s

SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan/Jaydev Unadkat. [Impact sub: Umran Malik for Travis Head].

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson. [Impact sub: Mohit Sharma for Sai Sudharsan].

