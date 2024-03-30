Advertisement
GT vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GT Vs SRH Indian Premier League in Narendra Modi Stadium, 730PM IST, Ahmedabad

Mar 30, 2024
IPL 2024 match no.12 will have Gujarat Titans host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (March 31). Both teams have a single win under their belt so far in this season and surely both sides are looking to gets some much-needed points early in the season.

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad began their campaign with a heart-wrenching loss of four runs at the Eden Gardens against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite Heinrich Klaasen's explosive half-century leading the charge for the Orange Army, chasing a daunting target of 209, victory seemed within reach. With only six runs needed off the final four deliveries and five wickets still intact, Hyderabad appeared poised for a comfortable win. Yet, it was Harshit Rana's nerve-wracking composure that propelled the Knight Riders to a thrilling victory. (IPL 2024: 'Open To Bat At Any Position,' Says RCB Star Cameron Green Post KKR Loss)

However, in their second game of the season, SRH left nothing in the tank smashing 275 runs on the board against the Mumbai Indians. Of course, they won the contest but still it took some serious work as Mumbai Indians did reach 246 runs after 20 overs.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Heirich Klaasen, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters – Travis Head, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Aiden Markram

All-rounders – Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Mohit Sharma

SRH vs GT Probable Playing 11s

Gujarat Titans Probable 11: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan. (IPL 2024: Why Nicholas Pooran Replaced KL Rahul At Toss For LSG vs PBKS Clash?)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable 11: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik.

IPL 2024 SRH vs GT Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Matthew Wade.

