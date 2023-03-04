GUJ-W Vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GUJ-W Vs MI-W Women's Premier League in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 4

The Mumbai Indians women cricket team are set to take on Gujarat Giants women cricket in the opener of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Saturday (March 4) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Australia wicket-keeper batter Beth Mooney is set to lead the Gujarat Giants along with Sneh Rana as the vice-captain. On the other hand, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the MI side in hope of repeating the heroics of the men's team, who have won the IPL title a record five times.

History is set to be written as it is a big day for women's cricket. The first WPL will surely have some exciting action and it will be compared to the other leagues around the globe like the Women's Big Bash League and England's The Hundred women competition. The WPL 2023 will help India's women cricket find new talents just like the IPL has does.

The timing of the match has been changed. Now, the toss will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) instead of 7:00 PM (IST) and the action will start at 8 PM.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 1

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain - Beth Mooney

Wicket-Keeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley

All-Rounders: Hayley Mathews, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar

GUJ-W vs MI-W Probable XIs:

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Sabbineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana, Hurley Gala/Ashwani Kumari, Mansi Joshi/Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav/Saika Ishaque