GUJ-W Vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GUJ-W Vs MI-W Women's Premier League in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 4

GUJ-W Vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 4
The Mumbai Indians women cricket team are set to take on Gujarat Giants women cricket in the opener of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Saturday (March 4) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Australia wicket-keeper batter Beth Mooney is set to lead the Gujarat Giants along with Sneh Rana as the vice-captain. On the other hand, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the MI side in hope of repeating the heroics of the men's team, who have won the IPL title a record five times.
History is set to be written as it is a big day for women's cricket. The first WPL will surely have some exciting action and it will be compared to the other leagues around the globe like the Women's Big Bash League and England's The Hundred women competition. The WPL 2023 will help India's women cricket find new talents just like the IPL has does.
The timing of the match has been changed. Now, the toss will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) instead of 7:00 PM (IST) and the action will start at 8 PM.
Match Details
Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 1
Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Harmanpreet Kaur
Vice-Captain - Beth Mooney
Wicket-Keeper: Beth Mooney
Batters: Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley
All-Rounders: Hayley Mathews, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner
Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar
GUJ-W vs MI-W Probable XIs:
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Sabbineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana, Hurley Gala/Ashwani Kumari, Mansi Joshi/Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar
Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav/Saika Ishaque
Live Tv
