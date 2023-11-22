Gujarat Giants Vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 4th T20 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch GG Vs BK LLC 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

The fourth Legends League Cricket 2023 match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will take place on Wednesday, November 22, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. 6:30 PM IST is when the match will begin. With two points and a net run rate of +0.445, Bhilwara Kings, who defeated India Capitals in their opening game, are ranked second in the Legends League Cricket 2023 points standings. After losing to Manipal Tigers in their first game, Gujarat Giants are currently at the bottom of the six-team standings with a net run rate of -0.500.

When will Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match take place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match will be played on Saturday, November 18.

Where will Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match take place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time will Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match begin?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30pm IST.

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match live on TV in India?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 Final match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match live streaming in India?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match live streaming will be available on Hotstar app for mobile users. You can also watch the match FanCode app.