India Capitals Vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 1st T20 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IC Vs BK LLC 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

India Capitals will start their title defence in the second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) T20 when they face off Bhilwara Kings today at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India Capitals will be captained by Gautam Gambhir who also led the squad to the title in the first season. Ashley Nurse and Pravin Tambe return from the title winning campaign while the addition of Hashim Amla and Kevin Pietersen will bolster the squad and ensure that the trophy remains in the Capital’s dugout.

A total of 15 group stage matches will be played in this season with all the teams playing against each other. The other teams in fray are Bhilwara Kings, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Southern Super Stars, Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers. LLC T20 will be played across five cities across the country with JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi; Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium, Dehradun; Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat and YSR Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium hosting the matches.

@CapitalsIndia are in full swing, turning practice sessions into a showcase of skill and strategy! ___



All geared up for their first #LLCT20 2023 match tomorrow_



High-Octane action begins tomorrow __



Action starts on November 18th _



#BossLogonKaGame #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/VY2dgCwY1f— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 17, 2023

When will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match take place?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match will be played on Saturday, November 18.

Where will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match take place?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match begin?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30pm IST.

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 match live on TV in India?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 Final match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match live streaming in India?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match live streaming will be available on Hotstar app for mobile users. You can also watch the match FanCode app.