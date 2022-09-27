Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming: When and where to watch GUJG vs BK Legends League Cricket 2022 in India on TV and Online?

Virender Sehwag’s Gujarat Giants will take on Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings in the next match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 tournament at the Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday (September 27). The Giants are currently on top of the points table with India Capitals on 5 points from 4 matches while the Bhilwara Kings are the bottom with just 3 points after suffering their second defeat of the tournament to Manipal Tigers on Monday night.

The Giants have received further boost with ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle also joining the team on Tuesday morning. It remains to be seen if the fans will get their wish and Gayle will open the batting with the legendary and explosive Sehwag.

The league’s Cuttack leg began on Monday with Harbhajan Singh’s Manipal Tigers defeating Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings in a close-fought match. The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed Legends League Cricket stars to the state. He also interacted with Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan of Manipal Tigers and other players of the league including Ryan Sidebottom and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date & Time: September 27 (Tuesday), 7:30 PM IST

