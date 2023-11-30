Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s GG Vs IC Legends League Cricket 2023 Match In Jammu, 630PM IST, November 30

In the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022, India Capitals find themselves positioned sixth on the points table after three matches. Gujarat Giants, after an equal number of games, hold a more promising third place. Their recent clash in Match 7 showcased Ashley Nurse as the standout fantasy points scorer for India Capitals, while Tillakaratne Dilshan led the fantasy points chart for Gujarat Giants.

India Capitals displayed dominance in their previous game against Southern Super Stars, claiming victory by 7 wickets. Ricardo Powell emerged as the top fantasy player, contributing significantly with 160 fantasy points. Conversely, Gujarat Giants clinched a nail-biting win against Urbanrisers Hyderabad in their recent encounter, triumphing by a mere 1 run. Richard Levi shone as their top fantasy performer, amassing 83 fantasy points.

With contrasting performances, India Capitals and Gujarat Giants have shown glimpses of their capabilities. Despite India Capitals' lower position on the table, their recent win might offer a momentum boost. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants aim to maintain their strong standing with consistent performances. As they gear up for their upcoming clash, both teams seek to capitalize on their strengths and further solidify their positions in the league standings.

Victorious vibes from the 3__rd game, now let's turn up the heat against Gujarat Giants _#LLCT20 #RukengeNahi #LegendsAssemble pic.twitter.com/a3LdhKeiep — India Capitals (@CapitalsIndia) November 30, 2023

IC vs GG Probable Playing XI:

India Capitals Probable Playing 11s: Hashim Amla, Gautam Gambhir (C), Gnaneshwar Rao, Ben Dunk (WK), Ricardo Powell, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Munaf Patel

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 11s: Jacques Kallis (c), Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Kevin O'Brien, Rajat Bhatia, Dhruv Raval (wk), Rayad Emrit, Seekkuge Prasanna, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary

IC vs GJG Dream11 Team Today

Wicket-Keeper: Ben Dunk

Batters: Kevin Pietersen, Ricardo Powell and Kevin O'Brien

All-Rounders: Ashley Nurse, Chirag Khurana, Rajat Bhatia and Ishwar Chaudhary

Bowlers: Sarabjit Ladda, Isuru Udana and Pravin Tambe

Captain: Sarabjit Ladda

Vice-Captain: Pravin Tambe

IC vs GJG Squad Information

India Capitals (IC) Squad: Dilhara Fernando, Ricardo Powell, Gautam Gambhir, Morne van Wyk, Fidel Edwards, Kevin Pietersen, Hashim Amla, Munaf Patel, Bharat Chipli, Kotarangada Appanna, Isuru Udana, Rusty Theron, Ben Dunk, Y Gnaneswara Rao, Kirk Edwards, Hamish Bennett, Ashley Nurse, Ishwar Pandey and Pravin Tambe.

Gujarat Giants (GJG) Squad: Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Elton Chigumbura, Sreesanth, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Trent Johnston, Kevin O'Brien, Rayad Emrit, Dishant Yagnik, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Rajat Bhatia, Sulieman Benn, Sarabjit Ladda, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ben Laughlin, Richard Levi, Nathan Reardon, Dane Piedt, Ahmed Raza, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chirag Khurana, Ishwar Chaudhary and Dhruv Raval.