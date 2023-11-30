LIVE Updates | GG Vs IC, 2023 Legends League Cricket Match Live Score: Parthiv Patel Vs Gautam Gambhir
Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals (GG Vs IC), 2023 Legends League Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Giants take on Capitals in key clash
Trending Photos
In Match 11 of the Legends League Cricket tournament, Gujarat Giants (GG) face India Capitals (IC) at Jammu's Molana Azad stadium. Key players like Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle, and Jacques Kallis will showcase their skills. GG, recovering from an initial loss, secured two consecutive wins against Bhilwara Kings and Urbanisers Hyderabad. IC, after losses, clinched their first victory against Southern Super Stars. A win today could boost IC's standings in the tournament.
Capitals are placed right at the bottom of the table with just 1 win from 3 matches. Giants, on the other hand, are third in the standings. It will be interesting to see how these two teams play each other in this crucial tie.
Check LIVE Score and Updates From Legends League Cricket Match 2023 Between India Capitals and Gujarat Giant below.
LIVE India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants: Gambhir Vs Parthiv
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 11th match of Legends League Cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Parthiv Patel. Stay tuned for all updates from the game here.