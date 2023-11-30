trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693642
NewsCricket
GUJARAT GIANTS VS INDIA CAPITALS LIVE SCORE

LIVE Updates | GG Vs IC, 2023 Legends League Cricket Match Live Score: Parthiv Patel Vs Gautam Gambhir

Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals (GG Vs IC), 2023 Legends League Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Giants take on Capitals in key clash

 

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:57 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Parthiv Patel Vs Gambhir. (Image: X)
LIVE Blog

In Match 11 of the Legends League Cricket tournament, Gujarat Giants (GG) face India Capitals (IC) at Jammu's Molana Azad stadium. Key players like Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle, and Jacques Kallis will showcase their skills. GG, recovering from an initial loss, secured two consecutive wins against Bhilwara Kings and Urbanisers Hyderabad. IC, after losses, clinched their first victory against Southern Super Stars. A win today could boost IC's standings in the tournament.

Capitals are placed right at the bottom of the table with just 1 win from 3 matches. Giants, on the other hand, are third in the standings. It will be interesting to see how these two teams play each other in this crucial tie.

Check LIVE Score and Updates From Legends League Cricket Match 2023 Between India Capitals and Gujarat Giant below.

30 November 2023
11:57 AM

LIVE India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants: Gambhir Vs Parthiv

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 11th match of Legends League Cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Parthiv Patel. Stay tuned for all updates from the game here.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack