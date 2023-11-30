LIVE Updates | GG Vs IC, 2023 Legends League Cricket Match Live Score: Parthiv Patel Vs Gautam Gambhir

In Match 11 of the Legends League Cricket tournament, Gujarat Giants (GG) face India Capitals (IC) at Jammu's Molana Azad stadium. Key players like Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle, and Jacques Kallis will showcase their skills. GG, recovering from an initial loss, secured two consecutive wins against Bhilwara Kings and Urbanisers Hyderabad. IC, after losses, clinched their first victory against Southern Super Stars. A win today could boost IC's standings in the tournament.

Capitals are placed right at the bottom of the table with just 1 win from 3 matches. Giants, on the other hand, are third in the standings. It will be interesting to see how these two teams play each other in this crucial tie.

