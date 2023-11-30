Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Legends League Cricket 2023 11th T20 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch GG Vs IC LLC 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Gujarat Giants (GG) take on India Capitals (IC) in Match 11 of the Legends League Cricket tournament on Thursday. The match will be played at the Molana Azad stadium in Jammu. Plenty of cricket stars will be in action including IC captain Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen, Munaf Patel and Hashim Amla. The stars from GG who will be puttint up their best show are Chris Gayle, skipper Jacques Kallis, Sreesanth, Parthiv Patel among others.

Giants started off the tournament with a loss to Manipal Tigers but bounced back strongly with two wins on the trot as they beat Bhilwara Kings by 3 runs and Urbanisers Hyderabad by 1 run respectively. On the other hand, IC had a completely contrasting campaign. They lost first two matches vs Bhilwara and Hyderabad but registered their first win in their third game of the season against Southern Super Stars. A win today will certainly help them climb up the ladder in the standings.

Check LIVE streaming details of Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals Legends League Cricket match

When will the Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, November 30.

Where will the Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to be played at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu

What time will the Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals, Legends League Cricket match start?

Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to start at 18:30 IST.

How to live stream Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals, Legends League Cricket match?

Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals Legends League Cricket match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals, Legends League Cricket match on TV?

Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals Legends League Cricket match can be televised live on Star Sports network.

What are the full squads of Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals, Legends League Cricket match?

India Capitals Squad: Ricardo Powell, Gautam Gambhir(c), Gnaneswara Rao, Kirk Edwards, Kevin Pietersen, Ben Dunk(w), Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Hamish Bennett, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Ishwar Pandey, Yashpal Singh, Bharath Chipli, Morne van Wyk, Munaf Patel, Fidel Edwards, Hashim Amla, Dilhara Fernando

Gujarat Giants Squad: Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis(c), Richard Levi, Kevin O Brien, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhruv Raval(w), Rajat Bhatia, Rayad Emrit, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary, Sulieman Benn, Parthiv Patel, Elton Chigumbura, Liam Plunkett, Trent Johnston, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Dishant Yagnik, Nathan Reardon, Chirag Khurana, Dane Piedt, Ahmed Raza