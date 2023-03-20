topStoriesenglish2585648
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League 2023 Match No. 17 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch GG-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details related to the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Match No. 17 here to be played in Mumbai, on Monday, March 20.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Alyssa Healy’s UP Warriorz will look to seal a playoffs berth in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 when they go up against Gujarat Giants in Match No. 17 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (March 20). Warriorz are currently third on the points table with three wins and three losses in their six matches, but are coming off a morale-boosting win over table-toppers Mumbai Indians Women in their last match.

In fact, the Warriorz are the first team to beat Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI this season to give a massive boost to their chances of making the playoffs. The Giants, on the other hand, are right at the bottom of the table with just 2 wins in 7 matches and would need a miracle to qualify for the Playoffs.

However, Sneh Rana’s Giants are also buoyed after win over second-placed Delhi Capitals Women in their last match where they managed to defend a modest 147-run target. Can Warriorz join Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the Playoffs stage on Monday?

Here’s everything you need to know about Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 match No. 17:

When will the Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 match No. 17 start?

The Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 match No. 17 will start on March 20, Monday.

Where will the Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 match No. 17 be played?

The Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 match No. 17 will be hosted in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 match No. 17 begin?

The Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 match No. 17 will begin at 330 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 match No. 17?

The Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 match No. 17 will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 match No. 17?

The Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 match No. 17 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 match No. 17 Predicted 11

Gujarat Giants Women: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, S Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, D Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth

UP Warriorz Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

