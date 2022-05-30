Nobody gave them a chance but Gujarat Titans, bucking all pre-tournament predictions, surprised everyone by lifting the IPL 2022 title in a dream maiden season after a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29).

Gujarat's highly-rated bowling attack, led by skipper Hardik Pandya (3/17) himself, limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine after losing the toss.

Shubman Gill's massive six off Obed McCoy's bowling helped debutants Gujarat Titans win the final by seven wickets to bag the maiden IPL title. Gill remained unbeaten 45 and Miller scored an unbeaten 32 off 19 balls as GT chased the target in just 18.1 overs.

Notably, after winning the final, GT drew an interesting parallel of their IPL 2022 victory with India’s historic win in the 2011 World Cup 12 years ago at home.

Beating Sanga and Malinga's team Where have we seen this before? pic.twitter.com/lF8mHajQLw — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2022

Interestingly, Shubman Gill who was wearing the No 7 jersey for Gujarat Titans, finished the match with a six, thus reminding fans of MS Dhoni, who also donned the jersey with the same number and finished the 2011 World Cup final with a six at the Wankhede Stadium.

Moreover, Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten were part of the India winning squad back then, while Kumar Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga, who were part of the Sri Lanka team, ended up on the losing side.

Same was the case on Sunday, as Nehra and Kirsten, who are the coach and mentor of GT respectively ended up on the winning side, while Sangakkara, who is currently the Director of Cricket and head coach of the Royals and Malinga, who is the bowling coach of RR, were part of the losing team.