Gujarat Titans Players List after IPL Auction 2022: Check GT Team New Squad, Price, Name of Sold and Unsold Players

GT IPL 2022 player list: The Gujarat Titans are one of the two newest teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Titans are owned by the CVC Capital Partners group, who won the franchise with a winning bid last year of Rs 5,625 crore – the second-best after the RPSG group, who are the owners of Lucknow Super Giants.

The Titans have appointed former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their captain for the 2022 season and have their home base in Ahmedabad. Apart from Pandya, they have also signed up former Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan from Afghanistan and former Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill.

The Hardik-led side spent Rs 89.85 crore out of their purse of Rs 90 crore at the IPL 2022 auction and draft to build a squad of 23 players. Former England batsman and Surrey head coach Vikram Solanki has been appointed as the Director of Cricket of the Gujarat Titans. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra is the head coach of the Titans while Gary Kirsten and Ashish Kapoor are batting and spin bowling coach respectively.

Draft: Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore)

Final list of players purchased by GT in IPL 2022 auction:

Batsmen: Jason Roy (Rs 2 crore), Abhinav Sadarangani (Rs 2.6 crore), David Miller (Rs 3 crore), Wriddhiman Saha (Rs 1.90 crore), Matthew Wade (Rs 2.40 crore)

All-Rounders: Rahul Tewatia (Rs 9 crore), Dominic Drakes (Rs 1.10 crore), Jayant Yadav (Rs 1.70 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.40 crore), Gurkeerat Singh (Rs 50 lakh)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (Rs 6.25 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs 30 lakh), R Sai Kishore (Rs 3 crore), Darshan Nalkande (Rs 20 lakh), Yash Dayal (Rs 3.2 crore), Alzarri Joseph (Rs 2.40 crore), Pradeep Sangwan (Rs 20 lakh), Varun Aaron (Rs 50 lakh), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 crore)