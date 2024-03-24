Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch GT vs MI Match No.5 In India Online And On TV Channel?

Ahead of Mumbai Indians' (MI) season opener match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, star batter Rohit Sharma said that preparation has always been the "key" to him. Rohit said that preparation before a game gives him a lot of confidence. The 36-year-old added that he does a lot of things before a match. Talking about the youngsters in the squad, Rohit said that they have done well in international and domestic cricket. He also hoped that the youngsters could make a mark in the tournament from the very first match.

"For me, preparation has always been the key and that gives me a lot of confidence going into any game. There's lot of things that I do before a game and I think I have done almost everything now, just few things here and there which are left, which I will do now, and I will be ready for the game. A lot of the players that we got from the auction, were new faces, young players who have done well in domestic cricket as well international cricket. We are looking forward to that. Hopefully they can make a mark right from the beginning," Rohit said to the franchise. "Hear from Ro ahead of #GTvMI," MI wrote while sharing the clip. (GT vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction)

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was named the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI), replacing their five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy-winning skipper Rohit Sharma in the 2024 season of the cash-rich league.

MI squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.