GT vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's Challenge as Titans' New Skipper

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians (GT vs MI) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: It will be the first game for Hardik Pandya after being traded out of Gujarat Titans. 

LIVE Score GT vs MI In IPL 2024: In the Gujarat Titans versus Mumbai Indians match, Hardik Pandya, former Titans captain and now captain of Mumbai Indians, returns to Ahmedabad, facing intense scrutiny as he replaces a five-time title-winning captain. Shubman Gill, Titans' new captain, lacks leadership experience but inherits a team that reached the finals in the past two seasons. Mumbai suffers from key injuries, with Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, and others sidelined. Titans also miss Mohammed Shami and Robin Minz. Both teams face selection challenges due to injuries. Titans may choose between Kane Williamson and Azmatullah Omarzai for the fourth overseas spot. Mumbai's lineup remains unsettled, with Tim David a certain pick. Rohit Sharma's vulnerability in the powerplay and Mumbai's reliance on Suryakumar's middle-over scoring are notable stats. The pitch promises good bounce, and dew may not significantly affect the game. With hot weather expected, conditions favor neither batting nor bowling side significantly.

Follow LIVE Updates From GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match No.5 Here.

24 March 2024
09:30 AM

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Shubman Gill's Challenge as Titans' New Skipper

With limited captaincy experience, Shubman Gill steps into Hardik Pandya's shoes, tasked with leading the Titans to victory after their previous success under Pandya's captaincy.

08:58 AM

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Clash of Titans

Former Gujarat Titans leader, Hardik Pandya, returns to Ahmedabad as Mumbai Indians' captain, facing off against his former team in a high-stakes IPL battle.

08:51 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the IPL 2024 game in GT vs MI. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

