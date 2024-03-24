GT vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's Challenge as Titans' New Skipper
LIVE Score GT vs MI In IPL 2024: In the Gujarat Titans versus Mumbai Indians match, Hardik Pandya, former Titans captain and now captain of Mumbai Indians, returns to Ahmedabad, facing intense scrutiny as he replaces a five-time title-winning captain. Shubman Gill, Titans' new captain, lacks leadership experience but inherits a team that reached the finals in the past two seasons. Mumbai suffers from key injuries, with Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, and others sidelined. Titans also miss Mohammed Shami and Robin Minz. Both teams face selection challenges due to injuries. Titans may choose between Kane Williamson and Azmatullah Omarzai for the fourth overseas spot. Mumbai's lineup remains unsettled, with Tim David a certain pick. Rohit Sharma's vulnerability in the powerplay and Mumbai's reliance on Suryakumar's middle-over scoring are notable stats. The pitch promises good bounce, and dew may not significantly affect the game. With hot weather expected, conditions favor neither batting nor bowling side significantly.
With limited captaincy experience, Shubman Gill steps into Hardik Pandya's shoes, tasked with leading the Titans to victory after their previous success under Pandya's captaincy.
Former Gujarat Titans leader, Hardik Pandya, returns to Ahmedabad as Mumbai Indians' captain, facing off against his former team in a high-stakes IPL battle.