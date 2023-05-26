Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Probable Playing 11s: Likely Changes, Injury Concerns And More

In Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023), Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad and expect this contest to be a closely-fought. Neither of these teams will be taking this contest lightly as a place in the final is at stake. GT are playing this contest because they lost Qualifier 1 to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). GT have got a second chance to make it to the final as they had finished in the top two in the IPL 2023 standings. On the othe hand, after making it to playoffs as the fourth qualified team, MI beat Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator to book their spot in Qualifier 2. If MI win today, they will come face-to-face with long-time rivals CSK in the final of May 28.

Gujarat Titans likely team, changes and injury concerns

At this stage of the league, no team looks to make any change to their playing XI. Titans, however, may be tempted to choose between either of Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmed and Josh Little for the pacer's spot. Hardik Pandya has not been at the peak of his fitness levels but he will certainly play even if he is not completely fit.

Mumbai Indians likely team, changes and injury concerns

MI have found a winning combination and don't think they would want to fix something which isn't broken by playing a different team than the last two games. There should not be any changes in the MI XI until unless there is a last-minute injury issue in the team.

GT vs MI Probable Playing 11s

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph/Noor Ahmed/Josh Little, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorf