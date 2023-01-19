Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 live on TV and Online in India?

topStoriesenglish
The Dubai Capitals will lock horns with Gulf Giants once again in the International T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (January 19). The match no. 8 of the ILT20 2023 will have Gulf Giants facing the Dubai Capitals. Giants have had a perfect start to their season with two wins from two matches. They defeated Abu Dhabi Knights in the opener following up with a win against the same opposition they will face tonight. Robin Uthappa was the star of the match as he scored 79 off 46 balls.

Here's all you need to know about Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals in International League T20 2023.

Match Details

International League T20, 2023

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals, 7th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Time: 7:30 PM

ILT20: Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Ollie Pope

Batter: Robin Uthappa, Rovman Powell, James Vince, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Liam Dawson

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rehan Ahmed

Live Streaming details for Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals

Zee Network will be providing the live telecast of the competition in India. The tournament will be streamed live across India on Zee's digital application 'Zee5'. 

Predicted Playing XI Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants

Dubai Capitals predicted starting lineup: Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell (c), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Bopara, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja

Gulf Giants predicted starting lineup: James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Pope (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Aayan Afzal Khan, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma

Live Tv

