Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 live on TV and Online in India?
Here's all you need to know about Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants in International League T20 2023
Trending Photos
The Dubai Capitals will lock horns with Gulf Giants once again in the International T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (January 19). The match no. 8 of the ILT20 2023 will have Gulf Giants facing the Dubai Capitals. Giants have had a perfect start to their season with two wins from two matches. They defeated Abu Dhabi Knights in the opener following up with a win against the same opposition they will face tonight. Robin Uthappa was the star of the match as he scored 79 off 46 balls.
Here's all you need to know about Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals in International League T20 2023.
Match Details
International League T20, 2023
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals, 7th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Time: 7:30 PM
ILT20: Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Ollie Pope
Batter: Robin Uthappa, Rovman Powell, James Vince, Gerhard Erasmus
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Liam Dawson
Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rehan Ahmed
Live Streaming details for Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals
Zee Network will be providing the live telecast of the competition in India. The tournament will be streamed live across India on Zee's digital application 'Zee5'.
Predicted Playing XI Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants
Dubai Capitals predicted starting lineup: Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell (c), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Bopara, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja
Gulf Giants predicted starting lineup: James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Pope (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Aayan Afzal Khan, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma
Live Tv
More Stories