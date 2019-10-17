Gus Logie named interim head coach of West Indies women's cricket team

Former West Indies cricketer Gus Logie has been appointed as the interim head coach of the women's national cricket team, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed.

The 59-year-old will take over the reign from former Barbadian cricketer Henderson Springer, who will continue to work towards providing assistance to CWI’s coaching education programs.

Reflecting on the new appointment, CWI’s Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said that Logie has been a part of the West Indies women's cricket team for the last two years and that he knows the techniques and skillsets of the players.

“Gus has a long history with West Indies cricket, both as a player and as a coach. He has been a part of the women’s team for the last two years and knows the players techniques and skillsets. I have no doubt he will continue his hard work in preparing the team for India Women and then the T20 World Cup next year," the CWI official website quoted Adams as saying.

Adams, meanwhile, also thanked Hendy for his contribution to the women’s program over the last two years.

“We are extremely grateful to Hendy for his contribution to the women’s program over the last two years and we will continue to exploit his prior experience within Coaching Education," he added.

Meanwhile, Evril Betty Lewis will take charge as the new Team Manager of the West Indies women's cricket team after interim manager Anne Browne-John was named as the lead selector for Women and Girls cricket.

Logie and Lewis' first assignment in new roles will be the national side's three-match ODI series and five T20Is against the Indian women's cricket team, starting from November 1.