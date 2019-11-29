Hamilton Test: New Zealand reach 173/3 against England before rain forces early stumps on Day 1

Heavy rain washed out the final session of the first day of the second Test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

Jofra Archer bowled three deliveries of the 55th over with New Zealand unable to add to their tea score of 173-3 before rain swept across the area and ground staff rushed to cover the wicket block and parts of the outfield.

Umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Wilson inspected the ground at 5.15 p.m. (0415 GMT) and decided there was no further chance of play. The second day`s play will resume 30 minutes early on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (2130 GMT).

Tom Latham was on 101, while Henry Nicholls was on five when players left the field.

Ross Taylor was the only wicket to fall in the middle session for 53 when he was snapped up at first slip by England captain Joe Root, his third catch of the innings, on the ball after he brought up his 32nd Test half century.

The wicket ended a 116-run partnership with Latham after New Zealand had slumped to 39-2.

Latham`s 11th Test century was hardly chanceless when he was dropped at second slip by Ben Stokes from an Archer delivery while on 66.

He also had a nervous wait on 79 after England reviewed an lbw appeal from Chris Woakes that was initially turned down. Ball-tracking technology showed the ball had pitched outside leg.

Jeet Raval (five) and captain Kane Williamson (four) were both snapped up by Root in the slips inside the first hour after Broad and Woakes found some movement off the pitch.

New Zealand won the first match of the two-Test series at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.