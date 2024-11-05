Happy 36th Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At His Record-Breaking Career Across All Formats

Virat Kohli, one of the finest batsmen in modern cricket, celebrates his 36th birthday today. Over the past 15 years, he has transformed from a spirited young player into a global sports icon, carrying the weight of Indian cricket with grit, passion, and sheer dedication. Born to chase records, Kohli's journey began with his under-19 World Cup win in 2008, and since then, he has scripted history across all formats, showcasing consistent excellence and relentless determination. His career trajectory reflects not only his skill but his transformation into a brand that resonates with millions of fans worldwide.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Sets New Milestone, Becomes First Indian Cricketer To Cross 20 Crore Mark With Record-Breaking RCB Deal For IPL

Stellar Test Career: Dominance in the Longest Format

Kohli's impact on Test cricket has been monumental, making him a true ambassador for the format. Since his Test debut in 2011, he has amassed over 9,000 runs at an impressive average of 47.83, with 29 centuries and 31 fifties. Kohli’s peak years from 2016 to 2019 saw him dominate bowlers around the world, amassing 4,208 runs with an astounding average of 66.79. His seven double centuries as captain remain a record, illustrating his flair for big scores and cementing his place as India’s most successful Test captain, with 40 wins in 68 matches.

Beyond the stats, Kohli’s legacy as a captain is defined by his relentless pursuit of fitness, the hunger for overseas victories, and the creation of a fast-bowling unit that could challenge any lineup worldwide. His leadership was instrumental in India’s success in securing three ICC Test Championship maces and reaching the finals in both 2021 and 2023.

Unmatched in ODIs: The King of Chases

Kohli's One-Day International (ODI) stats tell the tale of a cricketer unparalleled in chasing down scores. With over 13,900 runs in 295 matches, he holds an average of 58.18 and a record 50 centuries. Notably, Kohli surpassed his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record during the 2023 World Cup, setting a new benchmark for the fastest player to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, and even 13,000 ODI runs.

Kohli’s name is synonymous with successful run-chases, where his ability to handle pressure has been his defining trait. He averages a phenomenal 90.40 in successful chases, with 23 centuries in 96 innings, displaying a rare combination of technical prowess and mental toughness. His unmatched 558 runs against South Africa in 2017-18 also solidified his status, showcasing his consistency and focus.

In ICC tournaments, Kohli has delivered some unforgettable performances, especially during India’s 2023 World Cup campaign, where he emerged as the 'Player of the Tournament' with 765 runs at a stellar average of 95.62. His World Cup career further highlights his consistency, with 1,795 runs, making him the second-highest scorer in World Cup history.

T20 Success and a Legacy Cemented in All Formats

Despite being initially seen as more suited to the longer formats, Kohli quickly adapted to the dynamics of T20 cricket. In 125 T20Is, he accumulated 4,188 runs with an average of 48.69. Known for his finishing skills, Kohli shone brightest during the 2024 T20 World Cup final, where he guided India to victory with a match-winning 76. His achievements in this format are equally remarkable, holding records for the most runs and the most half-centuries in T20 World Cup history.

As a T20 captain, he led India to 30 wins in 50 matches, setting standards with his disciplined approach. His passion for the game saw him finish with seven ‘Player of the Series’ awards, a record that highlights his consistent contributions across tournaments.

A True Legend with Records Across All ICC Events

Kohli stands alone in his ability to win all major ICC titles, including the U19 World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, and the prestigious ICC Test Championship mace. His career total of over 27,000 international runs, with 80 centuries, speaks to his incredible consistency and resilience. Kohli is not only the third-highest run-scorer in international cricket but also holds the distinction of scoring the most runs in successful chases across all formats, a testament to his ability to perform under pressure.

An Inspiration and Icon for the Next Generation

Kohli’s influence extends far beyond the cricket field. His commitment to fitness, discipline, and professionalism has inspired a new generation of cricketers, pushing them to aim for the highest standards. Recognized as the ICC Player of the Decade (2011-2020), he has redefined what it means to be a modern-day cricketer—focused, driven, and relentless in pursuit of excellence.

As Virat Kohli turns 36, cricket fans around the world celebrate not just his records but the passion and spirit he brings to the game. He remains a beacon of inspiration, reminding fans and aspiring cricketers alike that with hard work and dedication, no record is out of reach.