Happy Birthday Axar Patel: A look at some of his match-winning performances

Axar Patel being an all-rounder, has given us some heroic performances with his bowling (left-arm off spin). After shining bright in the IPL 2021, Axar was given a chance to prove himself in the Test format by skipper Virat Kohli in Febuary 2021. Patel's bowling being his stronger feature, he rised up to the occasion and now has an impressive stat of 36 wickets in just 5 Test matches with five 5-wicket hauls. Below are some of his great performances, mostly with the ball.

Here's wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder @akshar2026 a very happy birthday. Let's relive his sensational 6icket haul in the pink-ball Test against England in Ahmedabad — BCCI (@BCCI) January 20, 2022

INDIA vs ENGLAND TEST

On his debut Test series, Patel left nothing in tank and gave his best performance against England in the year 2021. In the 3rd Test Day 1, Axar took 6 wickets giving only 38 runs getting his third 5-wicket haul in the Test format. On Day 2, Patel kept his cool and punished the batter again snatching another fifer in the same match, building up a total of 11 wickets to his account.

Those two days were the best of Axar, he also became the second Indian spinner after R. Ashwin to take a wicket on the first ball of the match.

GUJRAT LIONS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

In the 2016 edition of the IPL, Axar Patel delivered one of this finest performances with the ball representing King XI Punjab. Patel took 4 crucial wickets of the Gujarat Lions. The four batters young Axar Patel sent back to the pavilion were Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Smith and DJ Bravo.

Happiest birthday to the very talented and stylish #cricketer Akshar Patel. You have Delhi Capitals stronger with your game. Warm wishes and blessings of the day to the handsome all-rounder. May you continue to touch the new heights of success! GBY!@akshar2026#HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/A4CSXtXeBR — Astrologer Dr Prem Sharma (@premastrologer) January 20, 2022

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE VS KINGS XI PUNJAB

During the IPL 2017 in Match no.43, Patel helped his team (Kings XI Punjab) with an all-round performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. First, Axar scored 38 runs off 17 balls with a strike-rate over 200. Coming in at No.7 to bat, Patel's late unbeaten innings guided Punjab to a total of 138 runs.

It looked like bread and butter for the dominant batters of RCB and everyone thought it'll be an easy chase for them. Patel then with the ball, bowled 3 overs taking 3 wickets with an economy rate of just 3.67, he gave away only 11 runs. The result was RCB got allout for 119 runs.

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND

This one is the most recent performance from the Young talent when India faced New Zealand in a two-match Test series at home. Patel added another 5-wicket haul to his CV in the first Test against the Kiwis.