India vs New Zealand 2021

IND vs NZ: Axar, Patel, Ravindra, Jadeja's epic pic after second Test goes viral – check out

The camera captured the top spinners from behind as their names on the individual jerseys made a perfect 'Axar Patel-Ravindra Jadeja' sequence after the game got over.

IND vs NZ: Axar, Patel, Ravindra, Jadeja’s epic pic after second Test goes viral – check out
File image (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

After India's win over New Zealand in the second Test in Mumbai on Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a picture of Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja with Kiwi spinners Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra posing in a unique way.

India defeated New Zealand in the second Test by 372 runs to clinch the two-match series 1-0.

The camera captured the top spinners from behind as their names on the individual jerseys made a perfect 'Axar Patel-Ravindra Jadeja' sequence after the game got over.

Coming to the match, resuming Day 4 at 140/5, overnight batters Rachin Ravindra (18) and Henry Nicholls managed to add just 22 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Jayant Yadav and the visitors were staring down the barrel, still needing 378 runs for a win with just four wickets in hand.

In his very next over, Jayant Yadav dismissed Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee and it seemed that the hosts would wrap up the match before the lunch break on Day 4.

The final two wickets also fell in quick succession and in the end, New Zealand was bowled out for 167, handing the hosts a 372-run win.

