Happy Birthday Dada: Virender Sehwag wishes Sourav Ganguly with HILARIOUS meme – check out

Known for his wit and charm both inside and outside the field – former India opener Virender Sehwag came up with a unique wish for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on his 49th birthday. Sehwag, whose presence on social media is simply impossible to ignore, once again won the hearts of millions of his fans as he wished the former India captain Ganguly in a witty manner.

Sehwag is one of the biggest names to represent Indian cricket at the international level was nurtured under the leadership of Ganguly. The explosive India batsman has often credited Dada (Ganguly) to shape his career and evolve him as a player. On Ganguly’s 49th birthday, Sehwag shared a special picture on Instagram. In the pic, Sehwag and Ganguly’s pictures morphed on the faces of Ram Charan and NTR from the latest poster of the movie RRR.

“Dada ki gaadi mein savaar hoke, dada ke saath hi ride par. That’s what the ride was with Dada for those 5 years. Wish you good health and happiness in the coming year, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada,” the caption read.

The 42-year-old Sehwag also retweeted a series of older posts wishing Ganguly on his born day. “Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada. May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada,” Sehwag tweeted.

Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada .

May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/6Ogg6LLN5z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2021

Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. He scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career. The former Indian skipper led the Men in Blue in 195 matches across all formats winning 97 of those games.

The Prince of Kolkata called time on his career in 2008 after playing his last Test against Australia in Nagpur. The left-handed batsman continued to play the IPL but retired from domestic cricket in 2012.