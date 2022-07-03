Former India player Harbhajan Singh is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. He was born on July 3 in 1980 at Jalandhar in Punjab. Wishes poured in many friends on his birthday, including that of former Indian cricketer and his very close friend Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj took to social media to post a one and a half minute long video which made many memories of the cricketers together. Yuvraj wished the Turbanator on his birthday like this: "Janamdin di lakh lakh mubarakan my dear brother! Rabb tennu sariya khushiyan dein! Lots of love." Check out the video that Yuvraj posted for Harbhajan below.

Janamdin di lakh lakh mubarakan my dear brother! Rabb tennu sariya khushiyan dein! Lots of love___ #SinghIsKing @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/rhzXBLxFng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 3, 2022

Not to forget, Yuvraj and Harbhajan began their international careers at the same time and they both hail from the state of Punjab in India. Together, they have seen many ups while playing for India. They were part of the Indian team which reached the final in the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa. Yuvraj and Harbhajan were also part of the playing XI that won the epic Natwest Trophy 2022 final. Not to forget, Yuvraj and Harbhajan have won two World Cups for India - the 2007 T20 World Cup as well as 2011 ODI World Cup. Yuvraj and Harbhajan were also part of the Indian team that travelled to Pakistan in 2004 and won the historic ODI series 3-2.

Even after so many years of playing together, Yuvraj and Harbhajan remain best of friends. In that video, Yuvraj had recalled several moments they have spent with each other over the years.

Harbhajan retired as one of the legends of Indian cricket. He debuted in the year 1998, in a Test match vs Australia. The Turbanator, as he is popularly called, finished with 417 Test wickets in 103 matches. He also picked up 269 wickets in 236 ODIs. He played only in 28 T20s, and picked up 25 wickets. Harbhajan retired from all forms of the game only last year, in December 2021, despite not being in national selectors' radar for many years.