MS Dhoni, The Rs 1,000 Crore Net-worth Legend Wanted to Earn Just Rs 30 Lakh, Said THIS To Ex-Player's Wife

Former India captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. The wicketkeeper and batter was born in Ranchi on July 7, in 1981. Even after earning millions in Rupees, Dhoni remains a down to earth man, who continues to live in Ranchi, the city he calls home. Dhoni’s cricketing legend will be hailed for a long time. He broke many records and won 3 ICC trophies for India. In IPL, he led Chennai Super Kings to many heroics. Coming from a humble background and a city less talked about, Dhoni’s is an underdog story. He broke through the doors on back of solid performances and became a phenomenon. With long locks and strong body, he hit sixes and fours to announce himself on the international stage. But deep down, he was always a humble guy.

Wasim Jaffer, his former India teammate, once revealed a story which reflected on the humbleness of MSD. Jaffer speaking to Sportskeeda said that Dhoni once told his wife that he wanted to earn Rs 30 lakh with his hardwork. "I remember he said that to my wife: 'Bhabhi, mujhe Rs 30 lakh banane hain. Agar maine Rs 30 lakh bana liye, toh I know I can leave very peacefully,” Jaffer had said.



The former Test opening batter for India had also said that Dhoni, from the start, wanted to live in Ranchi, irrespective of where he would end up.

“‘Kuchh bhi ho jae, main Ranchi nahi chhodunga. (Come what may, I won’t leave Ranchi)”, said Jaffer, underlining the simple things that Dhoni liked.

Jaffer said that Dhoni came with a very small aim. He did not want to win the world. Because of his simple plans and thinking, he eventually won the world. Jaffer said that Dhoni managed to do wonders with the Indian team and CSK because he was a grounded, simple man, who kept things amazingly simple and logical.

“He didn’t change his process with time. He remained calm and even after achieving a lot as captain, I don’t think he has changed his approach or changed the way he talks or the way he looks at things, his perspectives. And that is the greatness of the man, I feel,” said Jaffer.

As per reports, today, Dhoni has worth a Rs 1000 crore assets. He has many business running in his name and has a lavish farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi. But despite all the riches, he is still the simple man, who came to ear Rs 30 lakh a year.