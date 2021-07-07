Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Wishes pour in for ‘Captain Marvellous’ on his 40th birthday

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 40 and as expected there was massive buzz on social space. Fans, cricketers, and people from all walks of life took time out to pour in their wishes for the two-time World Cup-winning captain. Despite turning 40, Dhoni’s popularity has not dipped at all, if anything it has only gone up.

Suresh Raina, who retired from international cricket minutes after Dhoni made the announcement in August 2020, was one of the first to wish his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and India teammate. Raina thanked Dhoni for being there beside him as a friend, a brother and a mentor. Raina tweeted: ” Wishing you a very happy birthday You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.”

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/qeLExrMonJ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to wish the former skipper, calling him a ‘legend and an inspiration’. “A legend and an inspiration! Here's wishing former #TeamIndia captain @msdhoni a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdayDhoni,” BCCI tweeted.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said while Sourav Ganguly taught youngsters how to win, Dhoni turned that into a habit.

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/l8F7qaPlWr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2021

India pacer Ishant Sharma, who played most of his international cricket under Dhoni, also wished Dhoni by posting an image with the former skipper.

Mahi Bhai wishing you a very Happy Birthday!! A great friend in a captain! Hope you have the best day and a great year ahead!! @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cjflB6hd8N — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 6, 2021

Here is how the others wished Dhoni:

To my forever love and my greatest friend, happy birthday Mahi bhai Only love for you @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/Fs6BtdWzvR — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 6, 2021

Under Dhoni’s leadership, India won 41 out of 72 Tests, 110 ODI matches out of 200, and 27 T20I games out of 60. With the bat, he amassed 17,226 runs in his illustrious international career which spanned from 2004 to 2019.