Happy Birthday Natasa Stankovic: Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Video On Wife's Special Day - Watch

Actress Natasa Stankovic is celebrating her birthday today, March 4. She was born in 1992 on the same date in Pozarevac in Serbia. Her husband Hardik Pandya made a special gesture on Instagram to wish her on the special day. The Indian cricketer, who is also captain of IPL side Gujarat Titans, posted a video that comprised of all the special moments they have spent together - from their wedding day to their various trips abroad for vacation. Hardik also wrote an adorable caption with the video: "Happy birthday my baby __ Love you even more with each passing day __ @natasastankovic__."

Watch the video postedby Hardik on his wife's birthday below:

Hardik may or may not be with his wife on her special day as he is currently training with Team India's white-ball squad for the the upcoming ODI series vs Australia that starts March 17 in Mumbai. The couple, who had registered their marriage in a court in 2020, got married as per hindu and christian rituals in a grand wedding in Udaipur on February 14. They were blessed with a baby boy in 2020 whom they have named as Agastya.

Natasa and Agastya will surely be in the stands when the Indian team plays Australia at Mumbai, the city where the Pandya brothers live now. The mother-son duo could be seen cheering for their 'Family Man' even during IPL 2023. In the Indian Premier League, Hardik captains Gujarat Titans. He had taken them to a title win in just their first season. He will be fresh from a long break from cricket. He last played an international game in January end this year. Hardik will be donning the captain's hat in the first ODI of the India vs Australia series as Rohit Sharma will be taking a short break.

As T20I captain, Hardik has done really well, winning series in New Zealand before beating Sri Lanka and Black Caps at home.