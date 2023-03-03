Natasa Stankovic Looks Dreamy In A Hot Photoshoot; Husband Hardik Pandya Reacts - See Pics

Hardik Pandya's gorgeous wife Natasa Stankovic posed in hot outfit at a recent photoshoot and the internet is in complete awe of this wonderful woman. Stankovic was wearing the outfit by renowned fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Fittingly, Natasa captioned the post as 'Golden girl'. Hubby Hardik liked the photoshoot so much that he shared it on his Instagram Story and posted a heart emoji. The pictures have got more than 1.2 lakh likes by the time of writing of this article. Not to forget, Natasa enjoys massive fan following, with 3.6 million followers on Insta alone.

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic's latest photoshoot and Hardik Pandya's reactions below:

Hardik is currently training to prep for India vs Australia ODI series that starts on March 17 in Mumbai. He will be leading the side in the first ODI in absence of Rohit Sharma, who will take a small break post the Test series.

Natasa and Hardik recently got married to each other on Valentine's Day (February 14). The couple had registered their marriage in a court in 2020 but had not tied the knot as per rituals. The loved couple got married as per christian as well hindu rituals in Udaipur in February. It was a grand wedding ceremony that went on for four days. Hardik's family members and his close friends attended the wedding. The guest list also included Hardik and Krunal Pandya's best friend Dinesh Karthik. DK was at the wedding with his gorgeous wife and squash player Dipika Pallikal.

Hardik has got a very long break after the end of the New Zealand ODIs in January. Fresh from the much-needed break, Hardik will be itching to go hard in the Australia ODI series. After that, IPL 2023 begins where Hardik will be leading the defending champions Gujarat Titans. Natasa will surely be there when Gujarat play their first match at the Narendra Modi stadium. If they win, GT will become the third side after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to win the title in two back-to-back seasons. CSK did it in 2010, 2011 while MI achieved the same feat in 2019 and 2020 respectively.