Ravindra Jadeja

Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: When MS Dhoni trolled ‘Sir’ Jadeja on social media

Ravindra Jadeja’s Rs 16 crore salary is now above his CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who will be earning Rs 12 crore come 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK's Ravindra Jadeja (right) and MS Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)
CSK's Ravindra Jadeja (right) and MS Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Team India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja turned 33 years of age on Monday (December 6). Jadeja got an early birthday present from CSK, when he was announced as the first pick of the franchise on IPL 2022 Player Retention Day last week, assuring him a salary of Rs 16 crore.

Jadeja’s salary is now above his CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who will be earning Rs 12 crore come 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder would have loved to celebrate his birthday with the Test side on the field but a right forearm injury ruled out Jadeja from the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Since Jadeja and Dhoni have been together for a while at CSK and they have developed a strong bond. That was probably the reason why Dhoni decided to poke fun at him during IPL 2013.

“God realised RAJNI sir is getting old so he created sir ravindra jadeja,” one of his tweets read back then.

“Sir jadeja was upset abt only 1 t20 match in a bilateral series so BCCI came up with the idea of IPL.so all the fans of ipl plz thank SRJ,” the CSK captain wrote in another tweet.

Here are more tweets of MS Dhoni trolling Ravindra Jadeja back in 2013…

 

 

Jadeja hit the purple patch in Champions Trophy 2013 and bagged the golden ball with 12 wickets in the tournament. Since then, he is often referred to as ‘Sir Jadeja’.

The all-rounder has turned out in 273 T20s, Jadeja has played 57 Tests and 168 ODIs so far in his career. He is a regular member of the national team across formats and is expected to continue serving the team for many more years to come.

Tags:
Ravindra JadejaMS DhoniIPL 2022Chennai Super KingsTeam Indiaindian cricket team
