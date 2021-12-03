हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs New Zealand 2021

Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane out of 2nd Test with injuries, Kane Williamson also out

Ishant Sharma (from left), Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo: BCCI)

In a big blow to the home side, three players – Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane – are out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand starting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with injuries. Paceman Ishant has dislocated his left little finger, all-rounder Jadeja has suffered a right forearm injury while vice-captain Rahane has a minor left hamstring injury.

“Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical team will continue to monitor his progress,” a BCCI release read.

“All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai.

“Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team,” the statement added.

Apart from this, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is also out of the Test match due to a recurrence of tennis elbow injury.

“Unfortunately Kane Williamson is also out of the 2nd Test. His left elbow tendon has flared up again in the last Test. He was in considerable discomfort throughout the last Test. Subsequently it hasn’t got better at all and we have had to make a tough call to rule him out,” NZ head coach Gary Stead said before the start of first day’s play in Mumbai.

“It looks like he (Kane) might be out for a sustained period. We have to go back, rest him initially, then strengthen it and then reload it through his batting. It is a real shame and Kane is devastated by it,” Stead added.

