IPL 2022

Happy Birthday Sanjana Ganesan: Watch Jasprit Bumrah turn photographer for his 'model' wife

Jasprit, like a loving husband, tirelessly kept on clicking Sanjana on Mumbai Indians' day off.

Sanjana Ganesan was all cute and smiles when she was getting by cricketer husband Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjana, is celebrating her 31st birthday today on May 6. 

She is a popular figure in Indian drawing rooms thanks to her massive success as a TV presenter. She started off her career as a host for Kolkata Knight Riders' digital platforms. And later switched to Star Sports. 

At Star Sports, she has covered many a mega events like IPL and Cricket World Cups. 

Bumrah married Sanjana in 2021. The couple kept their relationship a secret till the day they announced their wedding. 

But now that the love story is public, both of them do not shy away from doing PDA on social media. 

One such PDA happened when Bumrah turned photographer for his wife, who was posing as a model on her 31st birthday.

Check out the video below:

Jasprit Bumrah will be hoping that on his wife's birthday, luck is on his side and he performs well for Mumbai Indians who play Gujarat Titans today. 

Bumrah has been out of form this season, and he is not in the Orange Cap race this year as well. 

MI have not been able to use him as well as they have used him in past seasons. It is majorly due to a lack of another pacer of his calibre in the team. Trent Boult was not hired this year and Jofra Archer can join team possibly next year.    

