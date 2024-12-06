India’s star batter Shreyas Iyer celebrates his 30th birthday on Friday (December 6). As of now, he has collected more than 6,000 runs in first-class cricket for Mumbai alongside representing India in 127 matches across all formats of the game. Iyer has also displayed his finesse as a captain and his records are commendable.

During last year’s IPL, Iyer guided Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch the coveted trophy. Iyer came into the limelight back in 2014 when he took part in the Under-19 World Cup for India. He smashed consecutive half-centuries in the 2014 World Cup playoffs to guide India to a fifth-place finish.

Talking about his IPL stint, he was roped in by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) back in the 2015 season for a whopping amount of Rs 2.6 crore. The Mumbai-based batter ended the 2015 season of the IPL with 439 runs and also won the IPL Emerging Player of the Year award. As of now, Iyer has scored 21 fifties in his IPL career. On the back of a brilliant IPL career, Iyer got a call from the Indian team back in November 2017 during the T20I match against New Zealand. He made his ODI debut a month later in the series against Sri Lanka.

The former KKR skipper made his first hundred for India in an ODI match against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2020. As of now, the right-hand batter has taken part in 62 ODIs and 51 T20Is where he has hammered five centuries and 26 half-centuries.

In the recently passed IPL 2025 mega auction, Shreyas Iyer was roped in by Punjab Kings for a record Rs 26.75 crore and also became the second most expensive player in IPL history.