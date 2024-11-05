Virat Kohli, India's cricket sensation, and Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood superstar, have long been one of the most beloved power couples in India. Their love story, one that began in the glitzy world of advertising, quickly captured the hearts of fans across the globe. Today, as we celebrate Virat Kohli's birthday, let’s take a look back at the incredible journey of "Virushka"—from a chance meeting to a family of four.

A Serendipitous Meeting on Set

In 2013, Virat and Anushka’s paths first crossed during the shooting of a television commercial. Paired together for an advertisement, they reportedly hit it off instantly, sparking a chemistry that couldn’t be ignored. What started as a casual friendship soon blossomed into a quiet romance that, despite the pressures of their high-profile lives, was nurtured with genuine warmth and respect.

Keeping the Romance Private

Initially, Virat and Anushka kept their relationship under wraps, avoiding the public eye and dodging paparazzi. Speculation ran high, with rumors about the two making rounds in media circles. However, Virat and Anushka refrained from commenting, choosing instead to let their bond grow away from the media frenzy. Their decision to keep things private only fueled fans' curiosity, making their first public appearances together even more cherished.

Public Confirmation and a Display of Love

In 2014, the couple made headlines when Virat famously blew a kiss to Anushka, who was cheering him on from the stands during a cricket match. This unguarded moment confirmed their relationship and delighted fans. Soon after, the two began attending events and functions together, making it clear that they were indeed a couple. Their joint appearances, whether at award shows or charity events, quickly cemented their status as one of India’s most loved couples.

Overcoming Challenges and Standing Strong

Every high-profile relationship faces its own set of challenges, and Virat and Anushka’s was no exception. The couple weathered numerous public controversies, and both had to face criticism in their respective fields. There were periods when their relationship appeared to be under strain, but they remained steadfast, supporting each other both privately and publicly. Their strength as a couple, especially during tough times, showed fans that true love endures even under intense public scrutiny.

A Dream Wedding in Tuscany

On December 11, 2017, Virat and Anushka surprised fans by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. With only close friends and family in attendance, the couple said their vows in one of the most picturesque locales in Europe. Photos from their wedding, draped in traditional charm and elegance, instantly went viral and were celebrated worldwide. Their wedding marked the beginning of a new chapter for the couple, bringing them even closer together.

Welcoming Their First Child, Vamika

In early 2021, Virat and Anushka became parents to their first child, a daughter named Vamika. The couple shared their joy with fans on social media, expressing gratitude for the support and love they received from well-wishers. Since Vamika’s birth, Virat and Anushka have been mindful of keeping her out of the public eye, allowing her a private childhood while sharing glimpses of their journey as parents.

The Arrival of Akaay – A Complete Family

Just recently, on February 15, 2024, Virat and Anushka welcomed their second child, a son named Akaay. The couple’s announcement of his arrival was met with an outpouring of joy from fans and well-wishers, with many celebrating this new addition to the Virushka family. The news of Vamika having a younger brother filled their fans with joy, marking a beautiful milestone in the couple’s love story.