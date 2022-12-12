Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: When former India batter smashed SIX SIXES off Stuart Broad, WATCH

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh is celebrating his 41st birthday on Monday (December 12). One of his most memorable achievements in his international career was smashing six sixes in an over during the inaugural ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in 2007. Yuvraj Singh achieved this feat – the first time any batter managed it in T20 international cricket – against England off the bowling of Stuart Broad.

Yuvraj made his international debut in 2000 and called it quits from the sport in 2019. He represented India in 398 matches across formats and had over 11,000 runs to show for it. Over the course of his one-and-a-half-decade career, he has accumulated a number of records under his name.

On September 19, 2007, Yuvraj accomplished the unimaginable, cementing his name in history and taking place at Kingsmead in Durban. The flamboyant batsman amassed 6 sixes in Stuart Broad’s over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format.

WATCH Yuvraj Singh hammer six sixes off the bowling of Stuart Broad in T20 World Cup 2007…

No better way to celebrate @YUVSTRONG12's birthday than reliving this iconic & historic moment __#OneFamily @ICC pic.twitter.com/rLGzCvgRPi — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 12, 2022

In that match between India and England, the Men-in-Blue had won the toss and opted to bat first. Yuvraj came out to bat when Robin Uthappa’s wicket fell and he provided the late flourish allowing India to post 218 runs on the board. India went on to win the match against England by 18 runs.

It was in the 19th over of India’s innings, when Yuvraj took Broad to the cleaners, hitting him for 6 sixes and taking India’s total over the 200-run mark. The Men-in-Blue were able to win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and Yuvraj was a vital player for the team in the tournament.

The 38-year-old was also phenomenal in India’s World Cup triumph in 2011 as he became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for 362 runs and 15 wickets.

In 2019, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, fierce batting, or smart bowling.

(with ANI inputs)