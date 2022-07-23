Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. The Indian cricketer was born, on this day (July23), in 1990, in Jind city of Haryana. Today, Chahal is a constant in India's limited-overd side. In 127 international games, he has taken 192 wickets while becoming the fastest Indian bowler in men's cricket to take 50 T20I wickets. He is also the first Indian bowler, in men's cricket, to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is. His wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a choreographer and and Instagram influence, took to social media to wish husband a very happy birthday and she chose just the perfect words to do so.

She posted two lovely pictures of the couple and wrote: "Life is just a journey but yet so beautiful in many ways. You’re a good man and may god always be kind. Happy birthday @yuzi_chahal23. Ps. I’m your biggest fan." Reacting to the wish, Chahal commented: "Thank you wifey".

Yuzi got married to Dhanashree in December of 2020. It was a grand wedding in India only. The couple met through internet as Yuzvendra was a big fan of Dhanashree and approached her through social media to make him teach dance. This was revealed by Dhanashree herself during an interview with Hindustan Times. When they started talking, they became very close friends and then soon decided to spend the rest of their lives with each other. They remain one of the most lovely celebrity couple on internet and most fun too. Dhanashree keeps making light fun of Yuzvendra's dancing skills. She remains one of the biggest support for him.

Other cricketers too wished Chahal on his 32nd birthday. His close friend Kuldeep Yadav said that Yuzvendra is a prankster but also a gem of a person. Suresh Raina wished him on his birthday in his own sweet way. There have been other wishes too that are pouring. Check out the reactions below.

Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal, wishing you all the success and happiness in life. I hope you achieve even greater milestones in the future. Have an amazing day brother _ #HappyBirthdayYuzi pic.twitter.com/LK0OIGqfQf - Suresh Raina__ (@ImRaina) July 23, 2022

A prankster and an absolute gem of a person _

Happy birthday @yuzi_chahal ___ pic.twitter.com/MioX2WTR9Y - Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 23, 2022