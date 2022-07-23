Yuzvendra Chahal turns 32 years of age today as wishes pour in from all around the globe for the profilic Indian leg-spinner. Chahal was born in 1990, in a city inside Haryana (Jind), his father is also a cricket coach. India's superstar leg-spinner was wished by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royal (RR) in a fun way. RR's social media handle posted a funny birthday wish video for the leg-spinner. The video had a glimpse of dialouges from the comedy movie 'WELCOME' which was relating to Chahal's moments at the franchise.

Notably, Chahal has 127 international caps, in which he has taken 192 wickets while becoming the fastest Indian bowler in men's cricket to take 50 T20I wickets. He is also the first Indian bowler, in men's cricket, to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is.

Checkout RR's birthday post for the leg-spinner...

Happy birthday to our most entertaining Royal. pic.twitter.com/enqCqmdaYI — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 23, 2022

His wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a choreographer and and Instagram influence, took to social media to wish husband a very happy birthday and she chose just the perfect words to do so. (Checkout the Dhanashree Verma's birthday post for husband HERE)

Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap of IPL 2022 after claiming the 27th wicket of the season against Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He is finished above Royal Challengers Bangalore's leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga to take the Purple Cap home.