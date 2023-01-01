Happy New Year 2023: Prithvi Shaw spends new year night with a MYSTERY GIRL, who is she? See Pic here

Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw celebrated the new year 2023 in style. He celebrated the new year bash at a pub and it seems it was in Mumbai only. Shaw posted an Instagram Story to reveal the pics form the party and one can see him posing with a beautiful girl. She has appeared in many Instagram updates of Shaw before and she is none other than . Her name is Nidhhi Ravi Tapadiaa and she can be seen in many regional films and music videos.

Coming to Shaw, he has been focussing on his cricket. He is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. He has had a great white-ball season previously. He has been scoring runs consistently in domestic cricket as well as IPL but the national call-up is not coming. Shaw has, every now and then, shown his frustration of not making it back in Indian team. After India lost the Men's T20 World Cup, he has faced constant snubs. Not that he was a part of the squad earlier. He last played an international match for India in July 2021, which was a T20I vs Sri Lanka. Since then he has been waiting for his chance.

Shaw was not picked for New Zealand white-ball tour followed by Bangladesg ODI and Test tour as well as Sri Lanka home games that start on January 3 in Mumbai.

There was a time when Shaw was a part of India's Test squad. In Australian summer of 2019-20, he lost his place after he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for less than 10 in both the innings of the first Test. Since then, he has not featured for India in the longest format of the game either.