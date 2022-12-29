IND vs SL: Prithvi Shaw's shayari post on Instagram goes viral after he is left out of both ODI and T20I squads vs Sri Lanka, check here

The Indian men's squad for the ODIs and T20Is which will be at home against Sri Lanka was announced two days ago and the name of Prithvi Shaw was missing from it. The T20I team will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya while Rohit Sharma will return to lead the side in the one-dayers. Not to forget, Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul ae missing from the T20Is side as well. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's names are also missing. Bumrah is still recovering from an injury while Shami has been dropped as he returns to play the ODIs.

Shaw has been one name that continues to be missing from India's all 3 format squads. He last played a white-ball game for India in July 2021, in Sri Lanka. Since then he has consistently faced snub. He has scored massive runs in domestic cricket as well as IPL but that has not led to selectors calling him back. Shaw keeps showing his emotions on Instagram in his own cryptic ways. On Wednesday, after not receiving call up for SL white-ball matches, he put out a shayari post. It was an Instagram Reel that Shaw shared on his Story. It was a shayari (poetry) from Uzair Hijazi; "Kisi ne muft me paa liya vo shakhs, jo mujhe har keemat pe chahiye tha (Rough translation: The one I needed the most, someone got them for free).

Check out Shaw's shayari post and fans reaction to the same below:

Prithvi Shaw ke India selection ki baat karte the kuch time pehle tak.

Filhaal usse psychiatrist ki zarurat hai.

Go through his IG stories. — S.R. (@SR_9220) December 28, 2022

The frustration of the Mumbai cricketer continues to grow as he waits for the second chance. He was once hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket when he smashed tons of runs in domestic cricket and led India to the U19 World Cup title in 2018. He then made his India debut, smashing a century in just first Test. But then he hit a rough patch and since then it has been hard for Shaw to make a comeback.