Harbhajan Singh channelized potential frustration into unbridled aggression: VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has paid rich tribute to veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, saying that the latter had channelised potential frustration into unbridled aggression during his cricketing career.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Laxman shared a picture of Harbhajan from the field and said that the lauded the off-spinner for not giving up under pressure during the initial stages of cricketing career.

"Another person could easily have buckled under the string of personal and professional setbacks that marked the early part of his career. Channelizing potential frustration into unbridled aggression, @harbhajan_singh held his own at the highest level for a decade and a half," Laxman tweeted.

On Friday, Laxman lauded Indian opener Virender Sehwag for his immense self-belief and positivity.

Laxman also shared a picture of Sehwag and said that the latter proved his critics wrong and went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive opener in Test history.

"Cocking a snook at those who questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling,

@virendersehwag went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history. Viru’s immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious," he tweeted.

Another person could easily have buckled under the string of personal and professional setbacks that marked the early part of his career. Channelizing potential frustration into unbridled aggression, @harbhajan_singh held his own at the highest level for a decade and a half. pic.twitter.com/q7gF47rrTJ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 6, 2020

Earlier this month, Laxman took to social media and informed its followers that he will be paying tributes to his former teammates over the next few days who influenced him immensely during his playing career.

"I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learnt, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I’ll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely," Laxman had written.

I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learnt, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I’ll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 30, 2020

Laxman had earlier also paid tributes to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian cricketer and head coach Anil Kumble, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, former skipper Rahul Dravid for influencing him immensely during his playing career.

Harbhajan has bagged 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is he played for India during his cricketing career.

Sehwag, on the other hand, notched up 8,586 runs in 104 Tests, 8,273 runs in 251 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 394 runs in 19 T20Is he played for India.

Meanwhile, Laxman notched up 8,781 runs in 134 matches he played for India in the longest format of the game and 2,338 runs in 86 ODIs during his playing career.