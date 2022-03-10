Harbhajan Singh reacts to S Sreesanth’s retirement, years after IPL ‘Slapgate’

Former India teammates Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth have a very colourful past, specially when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Harbhajan famously ‘slapped’ former India pacer S Sreesanth after an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab back in 2008 which came to be known as the ‘Slapgate’.

Now, 14 years after that incident, Sreesanth has announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The pacer was part of Kerala’s Ranji Trophy squad and called it quits after the end of the first phase of the tournament.

Sreesanth, who had made his domestic cricket debut in the 2002-03 season, took to Twitter and wrote that he is quitting the game for the next generation of cricketers. “For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I’ve cherished every moment,” he wrote.

Harbhajan Singh was among those who reacted to Sreesanth's post and wished him luck. “Good luck shenta,” Harbhajan wrote. Sreesanth responded to his former teammate’s comment and thanked him for his wishes.

Thnks a lot bhajjipa..lots of love and respect to u nd family..c u soon — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022

Sreesanth played a total of 90 international matches for India, picking 169 wickets. He also featured in 44 IPL matches and before his career was cut short by fixing claims, had claimed 40 wickets.

The Kerala pacer was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his involvement in IPL spot-fixing controversy. Sreesanth’s life ban was overturned by the Supreme Court back in 2019 after which he made a comeback to the domestic cricket circuit.