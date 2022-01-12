Harbhajan Singh slams Rishabh Pant for silly shot selection, says THIS

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh gave his opinion after Rishabh Pant gifted his wicket cheaply in the second Test against South Africa. Pant played a needless and reckless shot early in his innings which resulted in getting out for a three-ball duck.

The 23-year-old was given advice by the spinner to spend some time on the crease before attacking the bowlers. Harbhajan Singh on his Youtube channel said, "Pant is a talented player and the kind who can win India matches single-handedly. If an Indian wicketkeeper has played good cricket on overseas pitches, played match-winning innings, it is him. Those innings have come out of his bat. Should we stick with him? Because the kind of shots he has played and the way he has got out. Sometimes I feel those shots were unnecessary. Had he spent more time on the wicket, he could have scored more runs."

Bhajji also added that Pant should look to rotate strike rather than going for the big shots straightaway.

"He is a match-winner, and the day he plays those innings, he would win India the match. Rahul Dravid needs to speak with him in terms of batting in a certain approach. Smoking sixes is not everything. Taking singles and leaving balls are important too," he said.

However, Pant will look to prove himself right in the third and final Test of the series, India have a great chance of winning and creating history in Cape Town.