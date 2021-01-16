हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hardik Pandya

Hardik and Krunal Pandya's father passes away

India all-rounders Hardik Pandya and brother Krunal lost their father on Saturday morning after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya&#039;s father passes away
Hardik Pandya and Krunal with their father. (Source: Twitter/pandyaa75)

India all-rounders Hardik Pandya and brother Krunal lost their father on Saturday morning after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Krunal, who was part of the Baroda team in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has left the bio-bubble to be present with the family. As per a report in ANI, Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi confirmed the development. 

Krunal has so far featured in three matches in the ongoing domestic T20 league in which he picked a total of four wickets and scored a brilliant 76 against Uttarakhand. 

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya had returned to India after the completion of the limited-over series in Australia. The swashbuckling all-rounder was not included in India's Test squad as Hardik was not 100 per cent fit to bowl lengthy spells due to a back injury, which has hampered his stints in the senior national team. 

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 campaign in Vadodara. Pitching in with all-round performances (4 wickets and 77 runs from 2 innings), Krunal had lead Baroda to the top of Elite C Group with 3 wins from as many games.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hardik PandyaKrunal Pandya
Next
Story

After smashing fastest ton in women T20s, Sophie Devine wins internet with heart-warming gesture

  • 1,05,42,841Confirmed
  • 1,52,093Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M34S

Zee Aadhyatma: A virtual visit to Panchmukhi Mahadev