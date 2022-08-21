NewsCricket
HARDIK PANDYA

Hardik Pandya leaves for Asia Cup 2022, wife Natasa Stankovic says 'Miss you' - SEE PICS

Hardik posted pictures of his and wife Natasa Stankovic from the vacation in which both of them are looking super  hot. Sharing the pics on his Instagram account, Hardik wrote: "Appreciation post for my love." Natasa dropped a comment: "Miss you."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Asia Cup 2022 is upon us. On this day, a week from now, India will take on Pakistan in their opening clash at the multi-nation tournament. Team India members, who are not a part of squad for Zimbabwe ODIs, have enjoyed a good break with the families and are now leaving for UAE to defend the title. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya too has left for UAE and before going he posted some pics of his family's vacation in Greece. Hardik posted pictures of his and wife Natasa Stankovic from the vacation in which both of them are looking super  hot. Sharing the pics on his Instagram account, Hardik wrote: "Appreciation post for my love." Natasa dropped a comment: "Miss you."

Check out the post here in which Hardik and Natasa are raising the heat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Hardik will play a big role in India's Asia Cup 2022 campaign. He needs to remain fit to ensure he is doing justice to his tag of all-rounder. India have missed his batting and bowling services for last 2 years. However, Hardik version 2.0 post the IPL 2022 success has been very impressive. He has worked hard on his fitness and has come back strongly to provide the much-needed balance to the Indian playing XI. 

Hardik's confidence is touching greater heights. He led his home franchise Gujarat Titans to their maiden title in their first-ever campaign. After that, he led India to win in 2 T20s vs Ireland. And has done well vs England in limited-overs outings. Hardik then missed the ODIs vs West Indies before resuming national duties for India vs Windies in the T20s. Hardik will now be focussing on the two key big-wicket events - Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup 2022. Hopefully, he will deliver the goods for India in these events.       

