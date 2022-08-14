Natasa Stankovic is keeping her fans hooked to her profile on Instagram with one after the other epic uploads on the social media website. She recently flew to Santorini islands in Greece with husband Hardik Pandya and their kid Agastya where they spent some quality time together. The India all-rounder has been playing consistent cricket since the IPL and barely got any time in between to stay with his family back home. That is why he decided to take his family on a little vacation. Both Hardik and Natasa have already dropped some unseen pics from the holiday and on Saturday, Natasa decided to upload some more.

Here, she is looking unbelievingly gorgeous in a yellow dress. Hubby Hardik could not stop gusing over the photo and reacted with different emojis of hearts and fire. There was a special comment also from bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who dropped a romantic emoji as well.

Check out the pics below.

Hardik will be spending some time with his family now as he is not part of India tour of Zimbabwe. He will now play in Asia Cup 2022 where India will look to defend the title. Expect Natasa and Agastya to give him a company over there in UAE as players need family support and Dubai is not too long a flight from India.

Hardik will play a big role in India's quest for two title wins in later half of this year - the Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. His presence provides a nice balance to the playing XI and he will certainly start in all matches of these two multi-nation tournaments. With India going with just 3 pacers to Asia Cup - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan - Hardik will play the role of the fourth pacer.