Hardik Pandya lookalike background dancer during rapper Doja Cat’s show puzzles fans

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is relishing the added responsibility of captaincy as his side sits atop the points table currently.

GT have played 6 games so far out of which they have been victorious five times, losing just 1 game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

There was no GT game on Friday yet Hardik Pandya was in news. You will be shocked to know but that is because of a Doja Cat concert going on at some other part of the world.

What happened was that in that concert there Doja Cat was performing with another artist who was looking exactly like Hardik Pandya and the Twitter had a field, trying to know if this was Hardik Pandya or not?

Fans wondered whether this was Hardik Pandya for real.