India's T20I skipper Hardik Pandya met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday on the new year's eve ahead of Sri Lanka's Tour to India starting on January 3. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was accompanied by his brother Krunal Pandya. He took to social media to post his picture with his brother Krunal meeting the Home Minister. "Thank you for inviting us to spend invaluable time with you Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. It was an honour and privilege to meet you," tweeted Hardik Pandya.

Thank you for inviting us to spend invaluable time with you Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. It was an honour and privilege to meet you. _ pic.twitter.com/KbDwF1gY5k — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 31, 2022

This is the reason, why he has been captain of T20 team, without performance and fitness. — Prafull Hishikar (@PrafullHishikar) December 31, 2022

Even cricket is being saffronised, first it was Jadeja, now its Pandya's, not surprisingly all are Gujuratis.. This is where Virat Kohli must be admired, didn't cross the political line even during his highs and lows of his captaincy. — Arasu (@Arasu2021) December 31, 2022

Never seen, Rohit, Virat, Dhawan with any other politicians _ — Munesh Yadav (@95MuneshYadav) December 31, 2022

Hardik Pandya is better than Rohit sharma in terms of both captaincy and batting. Rohit can't play in knockouts. In his 15 year career '0' 50's for Rohit in knockout matches. — Amar chand (@penumutchu30) December 31, 2022

Tu tension mat le...Jay ko bolta hun mai tujhe All format Captain banane ko. — Shark _ (@Motichur_laddoo) December 31, 2022

Both brothers came from roots (similar to Pathan Brothers)...I truly believe Hardik can cause change in Indian Whiteball cricket.

All the best for India captaincy stint!!

We are here to support you — Aumkar Gholap (@AumkarGholap) December 31, 2022

Home minister ko koi kaam hai ki nahi... Kaise captain bana sabko malum hai achha huva khud se bata diya... Har jagah gujju ko le aao pahle desh ko bhikari bana diya ab cricket ko.Agar next year ye krunal team aaye to koi badi baat nahi hogi. Achha huva ye gandh Mi se nikal gai December 31, 2022

When can i see our captain on field.. Can't wait to see ur new era pic.twitter.com/Z1SRSP0j33 — Tom Gravestone (@Whygravestone) December 31, 2022

Future Indian Captain with Future Indian PM — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) December 31, 2022

Wait for some accounts to now troll Hardik Pandya the way they are after Jadeja. — feryy (@ffspari) December 31, 2022

Hello Captain. Hope you have told HM in clear cut terms that we can't win 2023 wold cup with Rohit, Rahul and Kohli. You need to be the captain and you need a new gen team. December 31, 2022

The 29-year-old Hardik will lead the Indian team for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Hardik was named the captain of the T20I team and was promoted as vice-captain in ODIs against Sri Lanka which will be played in the second week of January. Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the ODIs. Hardik had an amazing 2022 where he led Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 title in their very first season.

India's T20I squad vs Sri Lanka - Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.