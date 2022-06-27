Sunrisers Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir tearaway Umran Malik made his much-anticipated debut against Ireland in the 1st T20 game in Dublin on Sunday (June 26). However, much to the disappointment of the fans, Umran was just given a solitary over in the rain-hit first match.

The 22-year-old pacer just bowled one over in which he gave away 14 runs, including a four and six. “Umran was kept back after I had a chat with him, he’s more comfortable with the older ball and they batted fantastically. So, hope he gets an opportunity. When you play for India for the first time, and the journey he has taken, it’s important to give such a bowler and such a talent time,” skipper Hardik Pandya said after the first match.

Malik was named in the Indian squad after a breakthrough IPL season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. “Whether it was a good day or a bad day is irrelevant. For him, just to play for India is itself a very big thing, and that is something which I'm very happy for, (irrespective) of how the result went, good or bad, it’s okay.

“It’s part and parcel of the game, but at the same point of time, from here he’ll only get better, the more matches he plays, and it’s a big thing for him to play for India, for anyone to play for India. I want to let him enjoy this moment because it doesn't come every time. A debut happens only once,” Pandya added.

With the T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia later this year, Pandya said the idea is to give all players in contention of making the squad some game time. “Our ultimate goal is to get better for the World Cup. This is good step we have taken that intentionally the players are showing the kind of attitude and the character that will help us during crunch games at the World Cup.

“You get experience by playing and that is a conscious effort by the management to get the players they are considering in the squad or scheme of things and give them the best opportunity to get some games under their belt rather than coming into the World Cup and play their first game. We want people to settle in and by the time the World Cup comes we will have a tighter squad,” Pandya added.

(with PTI inputs)