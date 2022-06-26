Umran Malik, the name which went viral since making his IPL debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2022 season finally got his chance to showcase his skills for the country on Sunday (June 26). Malik, who was the fastest Indian bowler in the cash-rich league this season, received his debut cap from veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead India's first T20I against Ireland taking place at the Village, Dublin. The Indian pace sensation got his maiden international call-up for the South Africa tour of India 2022 but didn't get a spot in the playing XI.

Now, as Hardik Pandya leads a second-string Indian side against Ireland, Umran has got his chance to shine on foreign soil for the Men in Blue. The right-arm fast bowler was coached by legendary South Africa pacer Dale Steyn during his IPL 2022 season and with his raw pace it will be interesting to see what he can deliver in the Indian colours.

Soon after BCCI announced that Umran Malik has received his debut cap, fans on social went crazy congratulating the pace sensation and expressing their excitement to see the 22-year-old playing for India.

Checkout the reactions here...

Heartiest Congratulations!

This is such a proud moment for Umran Malik and his family!

This is an equally great moment for Kashmiri youth who are aspiring to represent India.

Buck up Umran!

We want to see the stumps getting castles at 160 KMPH plus… — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) June 26, 2022

Huge for him, huge for Indian cricket. Kudos ! — (@GautamSodhi1) June 26, 2022

Hazarding a guess! Could be a legend in making! Time will tell. — Davinder Sodhi (@davinsodhi) June 26, 2022

Best Of Luck Umran Malik On Your Debuting Match June 26, 2022

Need for Speed ft. @BCCI — Sidhu from (@Azsidhu) June 26, 2022

Coming to the match, Team India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series. Only Umran Malik is the debutant for India in the first T20 as Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Tripathi still await that Indian cap. The future of the Indian cricket looks bright with so much talent and depth within the country that India can field two teams around the globe and still some talents like Sanju Samson, Tripathi and more have to wait for their chance to prove.